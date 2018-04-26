0.5K charity road race in Texas starts and ends with a beer
By Associated Press
|
Apr 26, 2018

BOERNE, Texas (AP) — So many people have registered for a very short road race near San Antonio that no other “underachievers” are allowed to enroll.
The first Boerne 0.5K is scheduled for May 5 in the city of the same name.
Organizers say their city permit won’t allow more than 100 “fellow underachievers” on the 546-yard (499-meter) course.
Race entry costs $25. The event is raising funds for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides foods at the weekend for underprivileged children.
There’s also a VIP option: For big shots not wishing to expend any energy, a 1963 Volkswagen bus will transport them the length of the course for an extra $25.
A couple of brewpubs are sponsoring the event, and participants will get free beer at the start and finish lines.

