Over $1 mil in Fentanyl seized at Laredo border crossing

Border Patrol agents seized 35 pounds of fentanyl — worth over $1.1 million — at the Mexican border Friday.

A Honda Pilot was trying to enter the United States on Interstate 35 in Laredo.

A K-9 alerted agents that there was either a person or narcotics hiding inside the SUV.

The agents searched the vehicle and found 19 bundles of the deadly drug.

“The recent seizure of over 35 pounds of fentanyl at the Laredo North Border Patrol Checkpoint exemplifies the vigilance and dedication to duty exhibited every day by the men and women of the United States Border Patrol. Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous narcotic, responsible for numerous deaths in the United States. Even a few drops coming into contact with the skin can be deadly. Its potency only serves to underscore the magnitude of this seizure and the importance of securing our Nation’s borders,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

The driver and passenger — who are both from Mexico — were arrested.