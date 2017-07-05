100 Club Steps Up for Fallen, Injured Officers

By Pilar Arias

The 100 Club of San Antonio is assisting the families of both fallen Officer Miguel Moreno and injured Officer Julio Cavazos following last Thursday’s shootout near San Antonio College.

President Richard Miller says he’s spoke with both families personally but it’s the message he shared with them that comforted them most.

“The 100 Club has been on the phone and emails, texts with people reaching out. Not only with their donations but their prayers, and that is every bit as important,” Miller said. “When I did meet with the families and shared those prayers that was a very special moment for them to know that the community supports them as they do.”

The nonprofit is preparing for a busy weekend following Moreno’s services. Their 20th annual spaghetti dinner takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, 201 Piazza Italia. It is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

