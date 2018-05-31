These are the 100 Deadliest Days for teenage drivers–the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“During the summer months, we see an increase of about 14 percent in the number of fatal accidents where a teen driver is involved, ” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

During the summer months, teen drivers have more time to hangout with friends and stay out late.

“Thirty-six percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occur between 9 pm and 5 in the morning,” Armbruster told KTSA News.

AAA data shows a 22-percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days, compared to the rest of the year. Other contributing factors include speeding, distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts.

You can log on to TeenDriving.AAA.com to check out a variety of tools to help parents prepare teens, not only for the most dangerous driving season, but all year long.