1,000 New U.S. Citizens

They came form 84 different nations and on Thursday, they became U-S Citizens.

More than 1,000 immigrants were naturalized during ceremonies at Edgewood Theatre of the Performing Arts and will now get to enjoy nearly all the same rights, responsibilities and freedoms as native born Americans.

Tony came to the US from Viet Nam. He says the process is very fair and it was about a year of answering question and filling out paperwork.

He told us he’s excited, nervous and curious about being a US citizen.