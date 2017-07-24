10th Person Dies in Human Smuggling Tragedy

By KTSA News Staff

A 10th death has been confirmed in the human smuggling tragedy that unfolded in San Antonio Sunday.

29 others remain hospitalized after they were found inside of a hot semi trailer at a Southside Walmart early Sunday.

“I believe there were a whole heck of a lot more (people inside of the trailer)” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

“We have video surveillance of vehicles pulling up and taking off with people” McManus added.

“This tragedy could have been a whole lot worse” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told Ware, adding “The outpouring of compassion… which should be the first response for anyone in this situation was good to see.”

The Florida man accused of driving the truck, 60-year old James Bradley–is scheduled to make a first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney at 11 AM Monday.

Some have criticized SAPD for calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the aftermath of the discovery, which does not sit well with McManus at all.

“It’s just grandstanding on their part… I resent it” the Chief said.