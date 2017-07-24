11 Arrests in Human Trafficking Case

By Pilar Arias

Two men were arrested and 11 undocumented immigrants were discovered inside a home on the west side this weekend.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nina Pruneda said the arrests took place in the 100 block of Westhaven as a result of an ongoing gang investigation into transporting and harboring.

The human trafficking case is not connected to the tractor-trailer case that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The men arrested are expected to be charged with transporting and harboring undocumented aliens.

 

