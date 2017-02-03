Spurs Coach Reaches Milestone, Talks Race, and Criticizes Donald Trump

Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich reached another NBA milestone with the team’s win over the 76ers last night. It was Popovich’s 1,127 win. With the win, Popovich tied former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan for the most wins with a single franchise.

Pop is 7th on the NBA’s all-time win list.

Before the game began, Popovich talked about race and white privilege, and President Donald Trump.

The coach said America’s treatment of black people is “our national sin.”

He said, “It always intrigues me when people come out with….Do we have to talk about race again?” Popovich continued, “You’re damn right we do…”

The Spurs coaching legend said, “It’s not about, well, if you lace up your shoes and you work hard you can achieve the American dream. That’s a bunch of hogwash.”

“If you were born white, you automatically have a monstrous advantage…” said Popovich

Popovich continued his criticism of Donald Trump saying, “We have a president of the United States who spent four or five years disparaging and trying to illegitimize our president, and we know that was a big fake….”

The Spurs play Denver Saturday at the AT&T before departing on the rodeo road trip.