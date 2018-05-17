12-year-old New Braunfels boy arrested for making threat on school bus

A 12-year-old New Braunfels boy was arrested Thursday morning after threatening other students on a school bus.

New Braunfels ISD says the New Braunfels Middle School student was on a bus and made a threat against his fellow bus riders.

The district’s transportation department reported the incident to the school and the city police department was notified.

The boy has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

The school district says his punishment at the campus level will depend on the results of the student’s discipline hearing.

The boy was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.