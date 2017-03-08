Cool Poems by Sean Rima #2.

Just an ordinary Sunday

in San Antonio.



The cop stands in

the middle of Bandera,

guiding the cars of the faithful

into the parking lot of the

large church,

where scattered

groups of Mexicans

and white folks are

forming ant lines into

a metal building

that looks

like a factory,

and I am

sitting in my

car at the gas station

next door, smoking Pall

Malls, and listening

to a Country

music station,

me mumbling prayers

to Saint Jude hanging

from my neck, in

this moveable

sanctuary,

where Jesus

bleeds Big Red,

and the Host

is a fresh

barbacoa taco,

wrapped in tinfoil,

and offered be-

neath a glowing

red lamp,

and it’s just an

ordinary Sunday

in my world, until the

commercials end, and

the ordinary slips away,

as Dolly Parton sings,

“I Will Always Love You,”

and I just fucking lose it,

thinking of my old

mother’s voice on

the phone, weeping like

a little girl as she holds

his hand

in the dark.

______

Last stand haiku.

My bachelorhood

was the Alamo, over-

run by Mexicans.

_______

Laundry day.



The rain in South Texas

is a rare and cleansing thing,

the gift of water

returning to the earth

and washing away the dust

and dirt and bullshit we

accumulate,

the gift of water

quenching our thirst,

the gift of water

splashing our faces,

the gift of water

flowing from our eyes

in sadness

and in laughter,

the gift of water

carrying our ships

around the globe to

far-off mystical

places like

Japan and India

and Corpus Christi,

the gift of water

giving us places to swim

and strengthen our hearts

and muscles and lungs,

the gift of water,

after the spin cycle,

making my old

black tee shirts

good as new, for

the rain in South Texas

is a rare and cleansing thing,

not to mention you can end

any poem with the words

In The Rain,

and people will

always think you’re

being more profound

than you are, like me,

sitting here,

having my morning

smoke, on the balcony,

sipping instant coffee,

and thinking my

thoughts,

in the rain.

______

