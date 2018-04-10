13-year-old San Antonio cancer-fighting hero laid to rest

San Antonio firefighters salute at the funeral of Damon Billeck on April 10, 2018. (Photo: KTSA/Greg Martin)

A courageous 13-year-old San Antonio boy was laid to rest Tuesday.

A caravan of fire trucks led the way as the teen was carried to his final resting place.

Damon Billeck, 13, created a legacy in his short life.

Damon was first diagnosed with cancer when he was 9 years old. Two years later, he lost his left arm and it seemed as though he had the disease beat.

In late 2017, it had returned, killing him April 3rd.

He created a comic book and told the story of his fight through a character named “American Boy.” His hope was that his creation would inspire other young people who have cancer.

He also started the effort to have a victory bell installed at University Hospital. Pediatric cancer patients will ring it once they complete chemotherapy. The gesture will signify hope and courage for every child who rings it.

Damon worked with the San Antonio Fire Department to make sure the bell was installed.

His inspirational efforts to bring hope to other young cancer victims also put in motion a foundation called “Happy Heroes.”

Due to his close work with the San Antonio Fire Department, he was made an honorary firefighter and was given treatment befitting a hero on the day of his funeral.

Fire trucks led the procession from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma to Holy Cross Cemetery on Nacogdoches.

Damon is survived by his parents, two brothers and his twin sister.