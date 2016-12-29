135 U.S. Officers Killed in 2016

A sobering end of the year report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows 135 law enforcement officers were killed across the United States in 2016.

“These represent 135 shattered families, shattered communities” the Fund’s Steve Groeninger told KTSA News, adding “It’s disheartening because after a couple of years of seeing those numbers go down, we saw them bounce back up.”

Among the most shocking numbers in the report: 21 officers killed in ambushes around the country.

“You guys suffered one there in San Antonio (Detective Benjamin Marconi). Your neighbors across the State (Dallas) obviously suffered a major ambush in the middle of the Summer this year” Groeninger said.

Texas was also the deadliest State for law enforcement officers in 2016.

“Eight fatalities in Texas that were traffic-related incidents–and then seven of those fatalities that were due to firearms-related incidents… and two more that were fatalities that were due to other causes” Groeninger said.

Across the country, firearms were the number one cause of deaths for officers in 2016. A total of 64 officers were shot and killed.