16-year-old girl identified as Bexar Co. murder victim

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says it has identified the remains of a murder victim from a year ago.

The remains were found in the 8400 block of WW White Road at the end of April 2017. The medical examiner’s officer were able to identify the victim as 16-year-old Bonny Simmons Tuesday.

The office says a forensic artist was able to create the facial features of the previously unidentified body, which had been found in a state of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate her murder. If you have any information about the murder of Bonny Simmons, you are encouraged to contact detectives at 210-335-6000 or 210-335-6070.