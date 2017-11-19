16-Yr-Old Shot and Killed in Converse

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Converse after telling family members he was going outside to meet someone.

Shots rang out around 1 Sunday afternoon at the Town Square Apartments.

“Witnesses told us that they heard 2 or more gunshots,” said Converse Police Capt. Robert Avella. “When people who heard the gunshots went to investigate, they found the victim lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

Witnesses told police they saw a red Dodge drive away shortly after shots were fired.

Avella told KTSA News officers are going through surveillance video from the apartment complex and they’re contacting area businesses along the route the suspect may have taken.