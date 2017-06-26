SAPD Officer Saves Woman From Burning Home

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A San Antonio police officer is credited with pulling a woman from a burning North Side home.

The fire started shortly after 11 Sunday night on Meadowlane Drive.

“SAPD was on the scene first. They determined there was one occupant in the home and they helped that female out of the house,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

He told KTSA News that the officer administered CPR until firefighters arrived.

“Upon our arrival, we continued treatment and transported that patient priority one” said Woodward.

The woman was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center with critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.