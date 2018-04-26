17-year-old charged in Elmendorf double murder

A 17-year-old teenager is facing a capital murder charge for allegedly killing a couple in Elmendorf Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a home in the 4400 block of Lost Hills Drive at around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an argument.

When they got there, there was no argument. However, deputies noticed the trunk was open on the vehicle in the driveway.

Noting the odd nature of the situation, the deputies searched the property for any threats.

In the process, they found a man in his 60s in front of the home with stab wounds. They found a woman in her 60s inside the home.

The man was taken to a San Antonio hospital where he would later die. The woman was pronounced dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office arrested 17-year-old Jorge Carmond just before 3 p.m. Thursday. He’s facing a charge of capital murder.