First 2017 TX Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed

By Bill O’Neil

It looks as though a person in the Rio Grande Valley who has recovered from the Zika Virus was infected in Texas.

The Department of State Health Services and Hidalgo County’s Health and Human Services made that determination after checking on the patient’s travel and other risk factors.

Experts have determined the person was likely infected through a mosquito bite in South Texas in recent months. That individual is no longer at risk of spreading the virus to mosquitoes.

It is the first locally transmitted case of Zika in Texas in 2017.

