Will Special Session Really Accomplish Anything?

By Don Morgan

The Texas Senate has been quite productive during the special session but in the House, not so much.

We asked University of Houston Political Science Professor Brandon Rottinghaus if the back and forth between House Speaker Joe Straus and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is behind the lack of progress.

He says it’s not helping.

“You’ve got two institutions, the Senate and the House that are at odds. This creates tremendous amount of political friction. It creates bad blood and worst of all, it creates less good policy for the state.”

Listen to our entire conversation with Rottinghaus

Rottinghaus says in the end, the House will get some things done and the less contentious issues will make their way to the Governor’s desk.