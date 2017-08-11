Back to School “Tax Free Weekend” is Here

By Don Morgan

Expect big crowds at shopping malls, outlets and department stores this weekend. It’s Tax Free Weekend in Texas and back to school shoppers are expected to save a lot of cash.

Chris Bryan at the Texas Comptroller’s Office tells us items needed for the classroom are exempt from State and local sales taxes beginning at 12:01 Friday Morning until 11:59 Sunday Night.

“Backpacks, clothing, pens, pencils, notebooks are all exempt form state and local taxes. But if you’re looking to buy a new purse, or something like that, it won’t be exempt.”

Bryan says it’s predicted shoppers will save nearly 90 million dollars this weekend and since the tax free holiday started in 199, Texans have saved well over 1 billion.

If you have any questions about what is and isn’t exempt from taxes this weekend Bryan suggests you click here.