18 Wheeler Ends Up In Parking Lot Following Collision With SUV

An intense looking crash scene in the parking lot of a northwest side motel.

Joe Arrington at the San Antonio Fire Department tells us the crash happened when a Chevy SUV was making a turn from John William onto the 410 access road and in the process, turned into the path of an 18 wheeler.

The truck driver lost control of his rig after hitting the SUV and ended up in the parking lot of the Fiesta Inn & Suites Motel on Northwest Loop 410.

Four other vehicles and a light pole were hit before the truck came to a stop.

The SUV driver was brought to the hospital while the truck driver was treated at the scene for some minor injuries.

The big rig also leaked some oil so the haz-mat team was called in for clean up.