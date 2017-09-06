Post-Harvey Donations Adding Up at S.A. Food Bank

By Don Morgan

The donations are coming in from across the country for victims of Hurricane Harvey and one local organization is making sure people impacted by the storm will not go hungry.

Eric Cooper at the San Antonio Food Bank tells us that when the storm hit, they immediately became a vital part of the recovery effort, sending truckloads of food to storm ravaged areas of Texas.

“It’s not just Texans helping Texans, it’s America helping Texans and it’s very inspiring.”

Cooper says generous people from all across America have been contacting the Food Bank asking how they can help.

When disaster strikes, caring people will always step up to help and one of best ways to make sure your donation is helping out to to help feed victims who lost everything, including a way to feed their families.

Cooper talked about some of the generous acts he’s experienced in the aftermath of Harvey and you can hear his inspiring stories here.

Once you listen and feel the need to help, you can click here. That’s where you can make a donation and learn about the many ways your contribution is helping those trying to survive in the areas devastated by Harvey.