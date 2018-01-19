19-year-old arrested in northern Bexar Co. murder

A San Antonio teenager has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday night in northern Bexar County Friday evening.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Joseph Hernandez shot and killed 54-year-old Jose Cintron and wounded 22-year-old Matthew Ybarra at a home in the 24000 block of Invitation Oak in a drug deal gone bad.

The sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Hernandez.

The teen is facing a capital murder charge which carries a prison sentence of 99 years to life if convicted.