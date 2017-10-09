What Questions Do You Want Me To Ask Mayor Nirenberg?

During the campaign against Ivy Taylor, Ron Nirenberg said he wanted to work on the projects that would make his 9 year-old son proud of him one day.

There was his heartfelt plea to bring San Antonio together as a city with common goals and a direction for the future we could all be excited about.

So, how are he and the new council doing?

Are you happy with the direction mapped out by our city leaders?

On Wednesday morning from 8-9, I will ask Mayor Ron Nirenberg YOUR questions about San Antonio.

