2 Burn Victims in SS Motel Fire

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Two people have been rushed to a hospital with burns suffered in a South Side motel fire.

It started around 4:20 this morning at the Ever Kleen Motel on Roosevelt near East Mitchell Street.

Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department says there was at least one explosion.

“We don’t know for sure, but we think it could be drug-related. That’s what we’re looking into,” Arrington told KTSA News.

A man and a woman were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Firefighters called for a VIA bus to provide temporary shelter and warmth for people who were forced to evacuate their motel rooms until the smoke was cleared.