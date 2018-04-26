2 high school students dead in San Antonio slaying-suicide

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say two high school students are dead following a slaying-suicide in San Antonio.

Officials say 19-year-old Louis Nickerson fatally shot his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Clarissa Riojas at an apartment complex Wednesday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says Nickerson broke into the apartment and shot Riojas to death in front of her younger sister. He says Nickerson fled to a nearby wooded area, where he fatally shot himself.

Riojas and Nickerson were both seniors at Highlands High School.

McManus says the students had ended their relationship about a week before their deaths. He says Riojas had recently stopped answering Nickerson’s calls.

A school district spokeswoman says a crisis team of counselors was sent to the school. She says staff and faculty are being watchful of anyone who may need assistance.