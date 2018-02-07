2 Officers Suffer Smoke Inhalation in San Antonio Fire

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A couple of police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the city’s north side.

It started around 8:30 this morning at a home on Tree Crossing near Burning Trail.

“The small fire was contained to the kitchen area and the attic,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Police were first on the scene.

“They forced the door open to get inside the home and make sure nobody was inside,” said Arrington.

Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and the investigation continues into how the fire started.