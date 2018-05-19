20 hurt, 1 missing after blast at Texas chemical plant
By Associated Press
May 19, 2018 @ 1:26 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.
Television station KHOU reports that the blast happened Saturday morning at the Kuraray America Eval factory in Pasadena.
The local fire marshal says 20 people were hurt and one is missing. The extent of the injuries isn’t known. The fire has gone out.
According to the company’s website, the plant specializes in making chemicals, fiber and resin.

