20-year-old man murdered, burned in San Antonio apartment identified

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 20-year-old man killed in a North Side apartment earlier this week as Jared Vargas.

Firefighters were called to the apartment in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road just before 7 p.m. Monday and found a burned body inside.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Esquivel Garcia and charged him with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse.

Reports say Immigration and Customs Enforcement had a detainer on Garcia, indicating he is believed to be in the country illegally.

He is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail in lieu of bond.