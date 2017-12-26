Over 200 drivers got caught doing 120+ m.p.h. on Texas highways

Speed limits on most highways across Texas can be as high as 70 or 80 miles per hour, but that just wasn’t good enough for some drivers.

The Houston Chronicle found out that 230 people across the Lone Star State had trouble keeping it under 120 miles per hour.

The fastest speed limit in the state is 85 miles per hour on Toll Road 130.

The top clocked speed the Texas Department of Public Safety nabbed this year was someone doing 181 miles per hour in Coryell County on a Honda motorcycle.

Two people got caught doing 140 miles per hour on I-10 in Bexar County.