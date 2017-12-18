Over 200 people swept up in “Operation Triple Beam”

More than 200 people were arrested in the 90-day multi-agency “Operation Triple Beam” initiative.

The operation was a joint effort between the San Antonio Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“Operation Triple Beam” ended up with 215 arrests. Of those arrested, 40 were federal fugitives.

The initiative also resulted in 70 firearms seized, over $176,000 in seized drugs — which included marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin — over $233,000 in cash seized and 51 sex offender compliance checks completed.

The operation was intended to target gang members on the East Side.