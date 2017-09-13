2018 Battle of Flowers Grand Marshal: Familia Cortez

By Elizabeth Ruiz

“Familia Cortez,” one of the best-known restaurant families in San Antonio will lead the 2018 Battle of Flowers Parade as the grand marshal.

“Obviously we were stunned. We were floored. We couldn’t believe it,” said Pete Cortez.

His grandparents founded the world-famous Mi Tierra Restaurant in Market Square 76 years ago and now the family business includes Mariachi Bar, La Margarita, Viva Villa and Pico De Gallo restaurants.

Now the work begins to come up with ideas for a float, which couldn’t possibly be more colorful and festive than Mi Tierra restaurant. Piñatas and ribbons hang from the ceiling and papel picado, Christmas trees and LED lights adorn the restaurant year round.

“You could slap wheels on the Mi Tierra building and it could be a float,” said Cortez.

They have a large family and Cortez says they’re trying to figure out how to include their extended family, as well.

“We have more than 600 team members working for our family, many of whom have been with us for 25, 30, 40, almost 50 years. We consider them to be family members, too,” said Cortez.

Confetti floated around the Mural Room at Mi Tierra Wednesday morning as the Battle of Flowers Association announced the “Familia Cortez” as the grand marshal of the parade April 27.

“What an honor, especially next year being the city’s 300th anniversary. It’s just fantastic,” said Cortez.