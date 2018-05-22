2018 Texas Primary Runoff Results

The former sheriff of Dallas County has won the Democratic runoff to become the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for governor.

While Lupe Valdez’s victory breaks barriers, the 70-year-old faces an uphill battle against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall.

She defeated Andrew White, the son of a former governor who pitched himself as a moderate Democrat. Party activists have attacked Valdez for cooperating with federal immigration agents when she was sheriff.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s former chief of staff won the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by Congressman Lamar Smith. Chip Roy will face Democrat Joseph Kopser in November in the race for the 21st Congressional District.

Smith was among eight Texas congressmen who chose not to seek re-election this year.

Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones easily defeated Rick Trevino in Tuesday’s runoff. The former intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force will face Congressman Will Hurd in November.

Steve Allison won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 121. Allison was endorsed by Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, who’s retiring.

Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo defeated Queta Rodriguez in a close runoff. He’ll face Republican Theresa Connolly in November.

Helen Petry Stowe defeated Tony Jimenez III in the Democratic runoff for County Court at Law No. 1.

Karl Alexander was the winner in the Republican runoff in the 187th District Court. Todd McCray defeated Libby Widermann in a razor-thin GOP runoff for the 226th District Court and Julie Hardawy won the Republican runoff for County Probate Court No. 2.

