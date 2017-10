LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and Dejounte

Murray added 16 points and 15 rebounds as San Antonio outlasted

Toronto to remain unbeaten at 3 and 0.

The score was tied at 85 with 5:55 to play before the Spurs used a

Danny Green 3-pointer, two Kyle Anderson baskets and a Green

turnaround hook shot to forge a 9-0 run that staked them to a 94-85

lead with 3:08 left.

The final score Spurs 101, Raptors 97.

Up next for the silver and black, the Heat in Miami tomorrow night.