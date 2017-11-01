The Evil, The Crazy, And The Stupid…

Just a few thoughts on yesterday’s horrific terrorist attack in new York City:

If you think the way to get close to God is to run a truck down a crowded bike trail for ten blocks at 50 mph, you are freaking evil.

If you think it’s somehow un-American to protect American lives by profiling terrorists, developing extreme vetting processes for people coming in from terrorist-sponsoring nations, or to maintain a strong border, you are freaking crazy.

If you think that I’m a bigot for saying any of this, you are freaking stupid.

Thoughts?

rev s