TSA News Staff

26 people are dead, 20 more hurt after what’s being described as a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, east of San Antonio.

It is the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

The gunfire rang out at around 11:30 Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in that community to the southeast of the Alamo City. Authorities said the shooter, identified in reports as 26-year old Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, was first spotted at a gas station across the street from the church, dressed in all black, wearing a ballistic vest.

Police said Kelley then crossed the street, and opened fire outside of the church, then entered and fired before he was engaged by a citizen.

That’s when Kelley fled. He was found dead in an SUV a short time later. Authorities are not yet sure as to whether he was shot by that citizen, or took his own life. The citizen was not hurt.

We’re told the victims of the shooting range in age from 5 to 72. Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims. At last check, University Hospital was expecting to treat at least ten patients from Sutherland Springs. Brooke Army Medical Center expected at least eight more.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI are among the law enforcement agencies investigating what happened. A number of other agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Seguin Police Department are providing assistance.