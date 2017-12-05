by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/5/17

A ballistic vest wasn’t enough to save the life of a veteran San Marcos police officer.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed Monday while he and other officers were serving a warrant.

“Shortly after their arrival, it appears that this individual began firing at the officers much like in an ambush-style type situation and officer Copeland was struck several times,” said San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp.

Monday was supposed to be Copeland’s day off.

“He worked just about every day off to provide for his kids,” said Stapp.

Copeland is the first officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the San Marcos Police Department.

“We’re not accustomed to this, with the exception of helping other agencies in the nearby area deal with this when it happens to them,” said Stapp.

Copeland leaves behind a wife and four children.