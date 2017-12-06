Dallas County Sheriff Running for Governor

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The sheriff of Dallas County is giving up the officer to run for governor.

“Texans and businesses are begging for the return of common sense,” said Lupe Valdez in her official announcement Wednesday.

She plans to meet with families across the state and talk about the issues they’re grappling with.

“Making ends meet, putting their children through college, the future of healthcare, and sadly, for too many, the fear of deportation,” said Valdez.

She’s one of eight children of migrant farmworkers who has been critical of Texas’ anti-sanctuary cities law.

Andrew White, the son of late Gov. Mark White, is expected to announce this week that he’s entering the Democratic Primary for Texas Governor.