Sheriff Expands Training for Deputies

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The new year is bringing changes to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office training policies.

The move comes on the heels of a deputy-involved shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Schertz last month, but Sheriff Javier Salazar says the idea of expanding training has been in the works for more than a year

“When I was campaigning for sheriff, I identified what I saw as shortcomings in the training processes, ” Salazar told the Trey Ware Morning Show.

He’s expanding the annual in-service training for deputies from 24 hours to 40 hours.

“We’ve also got two cadet classes starting today that will be longer than they have been in the past,” said the sheriff.

The cadet classes for detention training are being expanded to 11 weeks, and the patrol cadet training will increase from 16 weeks to 17 weeks.

While the changes have been in the planning stages for awhile, the sheriff told KTSA that lessons learned from the heartbreaking death of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott will be incorporated into the training sessions.

“There will be some lessons learned from that case and others before it that will undoubtedly find their way into our training scenarios and we will be incorporating some of those things into our reality-based training,” said Salazar.