3 dead, 1 hurt in apparent murder-suicide at Galveston hotel

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Galveston police say three people have been found shot to death and a fourth person was wounded in an apparent murder-suicide in a room at an upscale beachfront hotel.

Police Capt. Josh Schirard says there’s not believed to be any danger to the public following the shootings around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the San Luis (loo-EE’) Resort. Schirard says all four people had been staying in the room.

Schirard says police responded to reports of gunfire after another guest reported hearing a popping sound from a nearby room.

Police entered the locked room and found three bodies, plus a fourth person seriously wounded. Police didn’t immediately provide additional information on the person transported to a hospital.

Names of the people who were shot and further details weren’t immediately released.