3 in 10 San Antonio millennials live at home with mom

There’s nothing like some good home cooking and a lot of young adults in San Antonio are getting plenty of it.

Analysis from Zillow found that 29 percent of San Antonio millennials — aged 24 to 36 — lived at home with mom in 2016. The percentage of adults in that age range of living at home was 14 percent in 2005.

That is the highest percentage in all of Texas. Austin was the lowest of the 50 largest metro areas analyzed with only 14 percent living at home, about 20 percent of millennials in Dallas-Fort Worth live with mom, and 22 percent do the same in Houston.

The national average is 22.5 percent.

But it’s not for the lack of working in our area.

San Antonio had the lowest unemployment rate of millennials living with mom in the nation at 7.7 percent. Austin was right behind at 8.1 percent. The rate in Dallas was 9.1 percent and Houston 12.2 percent. The national average is 11.6 percent.

Top 10 metro areas of millennials living at home

1 – Miami-Fort Lauderdale 33.4%

2 – Riverside, Ca. 33.0%

3 – New York City 30.3%

4 – Los Angeles 30.2%

5 – San Antonio 29.2%

6 – Philadelphia 28.5%

7 – New Orleans 26.8%

8 – Providence 26.2%

9 – Chicago 26.1%

T-10 – Detroit 24.2%

T-10 – Baltimore 24.2%

T-10 – Hartford 24.2%

Lowest 10 metro areas of millennials living at home

1 – Austin 13.9%

2 – Seattle 14.4%

3 – Denver 15.0%

4 – Oklahoma City 15.2%

5 – Kansas City 15.4%

6 – Minneapolis-St. Paul 16.5%

7 – Nashville 16.6%

T-8 – Columbus 16.8%

T-8 – Indianapolis 16.8%

10 – Portland 17.0%

10 highest unemployment rates among millennials living at home

1 – Louisville 18.0%

2 – Birmingham 16.4%

3 – Memphis 14.8%

T-4 – Detroit 14.7%

T-4 – Cleveland 14.7%

6 – Hartford 14.5%

7 – Pittsburgh 14.4%

8 – Raleigh 14.2%

9 – New Orleans 14.1%

T-10 – Atlanta 13.0%

T-10 – Kansas City 13.0%

10 lowest unemployment rates among millennials living at home

1 – San Antonio 7.7%

2 – Austin 8.1%

3 – Minneapolis-St. Paul 8.2%

T-4 – Denver 8.4%

T-4 – Jacksonville 8.4%

6 – Los Angeles 8.5%

7 – Providence 8.6%

8 – Seattle 8.7%

9 – Sacramento 8.8%

10 – Salt Lake City 9.0%