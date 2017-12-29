Over $30k donation to cover Kameron Prescott’s funeral costs

The family of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott is getting some financial help to cover the boy’s funeral expenses.

LGI homes donated just over 30-thousand dollars to HERO W.A.T.C.H. — an organization that helps the families of first responders during catastrophic events.

HERO W.A.T.C.H. says the money is going to the Prescott family in honor of the boy’s grandfather — who is a San Antonio police officer.

Prescott was killed when Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies shot a wanted car thief last week.

He was struck by a stray bullet.