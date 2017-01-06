I-35 Closure Set to Begin Friday Night

New year, New roads. The Texas Department of Transportation plans on shutting down a section of I-35 this weekend to do some work on a bridge that was hit by a large truck last year.

“All lanes of I-35 will be closed starting Friday night at 9pm” Josh Donat with the Texas Department of Transportation said via Periscope earlier this week.

They will be repairing and upgrading the bridge, making it “a little bit wider and a little bit taller” to avoid future collisions. And if you have plans to watch the Spurs take on the Pelicans Saturday night at the AT&T Center, fear not.

“We’re going have the main lanes of I-35 reopened by 4:30 Saturday evening. But after the Spurs are done playing, about midnight on Saturday night, we’re going get back going, we’re going to I-35 finish what we’ve got going on” Donat said.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, and as always “be safe and drive smart.”