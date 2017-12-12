Over 3,800 pounds of cocaine intercepted from Texas Gulf Coast

More than 3,800 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vessel in the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi last month.

An aircraft spotted something called a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel cruising in the gulf in November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.

The next day, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter spotted the cruiser and intercepted it.

Officials found three crew members and 3,800 pounds of cocaine onboard.

“The drug cartels are relentless and extremely innovative,” said National Air Security Operations Center – Corpus Christi Director Allen Durham. “Interdicting self-propelled semi-submersible vessels requires expertise and the right aircraft. Air and Marine Operations will continue to beat the cartels at their own game to protect our borders.”

The three people onboard were arrested and will face charges in the United States. It’s not clear where they came from.