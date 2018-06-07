New Commander at Joint Base San Antonio, 502 Air Base Wing

Joint Base San Antonio has a new leader. Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman has taken over the reins of the 502 Air Base Wing and JBSA, which includes Lackland, Randolph and Fort Sam Houston.

“We must cooperate completely and we must collaborate continuously to create innovative solutions that keep Joint Base San Antonio working smoothly and efficiently,” General Lenderman told the crowd at a change of command ceremony Wednesday at Fort Sam Houston.

JBSA includes military installations in the San Antonio area with 266 mission partners and more than 80,000 full-time personnel.

“We do this together. We do this with respect. We do this with dignity. One mission, one team, together,” Lenderman said.

Lenderman comes to San Antonio from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois where she oversaw 2,900 personnel.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve with all of you. May God bless you, your families and the United States of America,” she said.

Lenderman succeeds Brig. General Heather Pringle who’s moving on to a new job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

