4th of July Fireworks Sales Underway

By Don Morgan

A slow start but expect the sales of fireworks to pick up as we get closer to the Independence Day weekend.

That’s what Luke Girdley, the owner of Alamo Fireworks tells us about opening weekend at his stores.

Girdley says they’re selling a lot of items that can be shot into the air as people like to out on their own fireworks display.

He says the recent showers will help improve safety conditions on the ground but keep in mind that fireworks can still cause some damage so look for an area free of dry grass and keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Setting off fireworks in San Antonio city limits is illegal so you’ll have to find an area outside of town to create your own display.