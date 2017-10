Police stand at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Las Vegas authorities now say at least 50 people are dead and more than 200 others wounded at a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Shots were fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, is dead. His roommate, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, has been found.