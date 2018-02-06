6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan, toppling at least 4 buildings

USGS(HUALIEN, Taiwan) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Taiwan late Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Initial reports indicate the quake was about 5.9 miles deep and roughly 13 miles from the city of Hualien.

At least two people have died and 114 people have been injured, according to Taiwanese Premier William Lai.

Four buildings have collapsed and one bridge has been damaged, Taiwan’s National Fire Agency told ABC News.

The Marshal Hotel was one of the buildings that collapsed, a fire department official in Hualien told ABC News. At least three people remain trapped. Firefighters are continuing to deal with gas leaks and fires as a result of the quake.

Video shows rescuers helping people out of the building.

