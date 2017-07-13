65 Fallen Offices in U.S. in First Half of 2017

By Bill O’Neil

A disturbing new report illustrates just how dangerous the job of policing continues to be across the United States.

A total of 65 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty during the first half of 2017.

“That is a 30% increase over the same time last year–and now we’ve seen upticks in officer fatalities in each oft he last five years” National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Floyd told KTSA News.

“26 officers killed in traffic-related incidents during the first half of this year… 23 officers were killed by gunfire” Floyd said.

Three of those officers were shot to death in Texas–including the San Antonio Police Department’s Miguel Moreno.

Floyd said the danger that comes with being a law enforcement officer only seems to be growing.

“More than 100-thousand officers a year are injured in the line of duty. 57-thousand officers are attacked and assaulted by criminals every year” Floyd said.

“There’s a statistic to me that’s very alarming… about 15 officers a year are killed by felons out on parole or probation” Floyd added.

The names of the fallen will soon be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. For more info on the memorial and the museum click here.