7 Year Old Dies After Getting Caught In Shootout Crossfire

Two people, including a 7 year old boy are dead following a shootout in Schertz.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says just before 11 this morning they were called by a man who reported his vehicle was stolen, that he knew who took it and where she could be found.

The woman was located a short time later and lead Officers on a chase. She eventually bailed out of the vehicle and when Deputies caught up to her, she was attempting to break into a mobile home at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park, located just off FM78.

She fired at the Deputies who then returned fire, the woman was struck and killed.

During the shootout a 7 year old boy inside the mobile home was struck by a bullet. He was brought to University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The incident resulted in the lock-out of a local Junior High School.

Corbett Jr. High released a statement on Twitter that there was no “imminent threat to the campus” and they were working to co-ordinate the release of the students.

The names of the deceased haven’t been released.