8 people found dead in human smuggling case on SW side

Eight illegal immigrants are dead, dozens others injured after they were found in the trailer of an 18-wheeler at a southwest side Wal-Mart Sunday morning.

The incident, discovered around 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of IH-35 South, is being described as human smuggling by the investigating agencies. Police said a store employee encountered an individual who was disoriented and asking for water.

“Checking the video from the store we found that there were a number of vehicles that came in and picked up a lot of the folks that were in that trailer,” San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

The driver of the truck was immediately detained when officers arrived on scene. During a Facebook live McManus said the driver will face state and federal charges.

“Appears to be some juveniles, some adults in their 20s and 30s,” McManus said about the people inside the trailer without water or air conditioning.

There were a total of 38 victims found in and around the trailer. Seventeen were taken to University Hospital and San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Thirteen were taken to five other area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Eight were pronounced dead on the scene. It is believed that some of the people may have gone off into a nearby wooded area.

“Each one of them had heart rates over about 130 beats per minute. Which again, they were very hot to the touch,” San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said. “You’re looking at a lot of heat stroke, lot of dehydration.”

Hood said the SAFD responded to the scene as a mass casualty situation.

Investigators still don’t know the country of origin, destination or the demographics of the deceased and injured. SAPD homicide and Homeland Security are jointly conducting the criminal investigation. Once the victims are done being medically treated they will be investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to McManus.

The two youngest victims known are 15 years old and among those injured.

Here’s a statement from Richard L. Durbin, Jr. United States Attorney Western District of Texas:

San Antonio firefighters and police responded to a horrific scene this morning on the southwest side of town. They discovered an alien smuggling venture gone horribly wrong. Eight immigrants were found dead. At least twenty more were in serious condition. All were victims of ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo. The South Texas heat is punishing this time of year. These people were helpless in the hands of their transporters. Imagine their suffering, trapped in a stifling trailer in 100-plus degree heat. The driver is in custody and will be charged. We willl work with the Homeland Security Investigations and the local responders to identify those who were responsible for this tragedy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for more details as they are released.